PYOGENESIS Release Official Music Video For "New Helvetia"

Germany's Pyogenesis have released a video for "New Helvetia", a track from their new album, A Kingdom To Disappear, released earlier this year via AFM Records. The clip is available for streaming below.

The cover artwork for A Kingdom To Disappear was created by Stan W. Decker.

Tracklisting:

“Sleep Is Good” (Intro)

“Every Man For Himself…And God Against All”

“I Have Seen My Soul”

“It’s Too Late (A Kingdom To Disappear)”

“New Helvetia”

“That’s When Everybody Gets Hurt”

“We (1848)”

“Blaze, My Northern Flame”

“Everlasting Pain”

"New Helvetia":

“I Have Seen My Soul” video:

“Every Man For Himself…And God Against All” video:

Upcoming live dates:

January

12 - Hannover, Germany - Glocksee

13 - München, Germany - Backstage

18 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

19 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof

20 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

February

1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

2 - Cottbus, Germany - Glad House

3 - Chemnitz, Germany - Talschock

March

2 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

4 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

8 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Kultube

22 - Belfort, France - La poudrière

23 - Savigny-le-Temple, France - L’empreinte

24 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette

June

2 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism