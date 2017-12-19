PYOGENESIS Release Official Music Video For "New Helvetia"
December 19, 2017, an hour ago
Germany's Pyogenesis have released a video for "New Helvetia", a track from their new album, A Kingdom To Disappear, released earlier this year via AFM Records. The clip is available for streaming below.
The cover artwork for A Kingdom To Disappear was created by Stan W. Decker.
Tracklisting:
“Sleep Is Good” (Intro)
“Every Man For Himself…And God Against All”
“I Have Seen My Soul”
“It’s Too Late (A Kingdom To Disappear)”
“New Helvetia”
“That’s When Everybody Gets Hurt”
“We (1848)”
“Blaze, My Northern Flame”
“Everlasting Pain”
"New Helvetia":
“I Have Seen My Soul” video:
“Every Man For Himself…And God Against All” video:
Upcoming live dates:
January
12 - Hannover, Germany - Glocksee
13 - München, Germany - Backstage
18 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
19 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof
20 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
February
1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
2 - Cottbus, Germany - Glad House
3 - Chemnitz, Germany - Talschock
March
2 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
4 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
10 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Kultube
22 - Belfort, France - La poudrière
23 - Savigny-le-Temple, France - L’empreinte
24 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette
June
2 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism