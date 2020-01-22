PYOGENESIS Reveals “The Capital” Video

Pyogenesis, the band around mastermind Flo v. Schwarz, presents its new music video, "The Capital". The track comes off the upcoming album, A Silent Soul Screams Loud, out on January 24 via AFM Records on digipak, ltd. vinyl, and ltd. box set. Watch the new clip below:

Eastern Europe, Slavic, Balkan, Russian. For some reason Pyogenesis feel attached to these regions. "The new song, 'Mother Bohemia', is more than an ode to your mentality, that is so different from ours but much appreciated", the band states.

It deals with Bohemian thousand year old struggle in the 19th Century, which is similar to many of the above mentioned Eastern regions. Watch the "Mother Bohemia" lyric video below.

<

More details on the new Pyogenesis album, A Silent Soul Screams Loud, coming soon.

Tracklisting:

“Survival Of The Fittest”

“Mother Bohemia”

“I Can’t Breathe (Prologue)”

“I Can’t Breathe (Monologue)”

“High Old Times”

“Modern Prometheus”

“Will I Ever Feel The Same”

“The Capital (A Silent Soul Screams Loud)”