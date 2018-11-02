PYRALIS Release "Daggers" Music Video

Minneapolis based metal act, Pyralis has signed with Good Fight Music and released a brand new music video for their newest single “Daggers”. The single is off an all-new EP being released on November 30th, titled Everything Is Emptiness.

"Based on our limited resources, the video far exceeded our expectations,” says the band.

"Thematically, the video is the fire and blood you experience going through a breakup with someone you love. We feel like it's a theme that everyone can relate to. We picked this song because it's the first song we wrote and it captured the raw intensity of this band.”

Pyralis formed in the second half of 2016, featuring former members of Disembodied, Torch The Spires and Too Pure To Die.

Everything Is Emptiness cover art and tracklisting:

"Axegrind"

"Cryptic Vice"

"Blacklustre"

"Daggers"

"Bête Noire"

"Spectrophelia"

Pre-order your copy now at this location.