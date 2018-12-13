PYRAMAZE – Legend Of The Bone Carver Reissue Announced

Legend Of The Bone Carver, the second album from Pyramaze will be reissued on CD, digital and for the first time on vinyl on February 15th in Europe and North America via Inner Wound Recordings.

The reissue includes an extended 16 page booklet that features album history written by Pyramaze guitarist and founder Michael Kammeyer. The CD and digital editions also includes the bonus track "Flame And Retribution" that was originally only included on the Japanese edition of the album.

Michael Kammeyer comments:

"Dear fans of Pyramaze and all things metal: our highly praised concept album Legend of the Bone Carver is up for a re-issue. Originally released back in 2006 to great acclaim, the album was dubbed by genre fans as one of the best concept albums in fantasy metal. Now almost 13 years later our album has found a new home with Inner Wound Recordings of Sweden. This release also means that ALL Pyramaze albums, both old and new, are finally under one roof with the very passionate crew at Inner Wound. The re-issue features a re-worked booklet, insightful album history and a bonus track. This should be a real treat for any Pyramaze fan. While I myself am no longer an active member of Pyramaze, I still follow the guys closely as a friend and fan of the new releases. I'm also still handling the business decisions regarding the three first albums, and this release has been in the making between myself, Pyramaze and Inner Wound Recordings for quite some time. Finally it's a reality and on behalf of all of us, I hereby announce that Legend of the Bone Carver 2.0 will be out in Europe and North America (digital worldwide) on February 15th, 2019. Metal greetings and Merry Christmas (God Jul)."

Legend Of The Bone Carver album synopsis:

Close your eyes and picture an epic novel-like tale from start to finish. An original story centering on the classic tale of good vs. evil – of unspeakable horror consuming all that is good in a realm of Tolkien-like proportions, and a prayer that brings a mystical young hope of unknown origin to the world. Will this young innocent soul be able to help against the massive upheaval and chaos? You'll have to hear the album in its entirety to know the whole story and find out what the LEGEND OF THE BONE CARVER is all about!

Legend Of The Bone Carver was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Evergrey).

Tracklisting:

“Era Of Chaos”

“The Birth”

“What Lies Beyond”

“Ancient Words Within”

“Souls In Pain”

“She Who Summoned Me”

“The Bone Carver”

“Bring Back Life”

“Blood Red Skies”

“Tears Of Hate”

“Flame And Retribution” (bonus track)

Legend Of The Bone Carver lineup:

Lance King - Vocals

Michael Kammeyer - Guitars

Toke Skjønnemand - Guitars

Morten Gade Sørensen - Drums

Jonah Weingarten - Keyboards

Niels Kvist - Bass