PYRAMAZE To Release Contingent Album In April; Details Revealed, Teaser Video Streaming

Melodic metal band Pyramaze will release their new album, Contingent, on April 28th in Europe and North America through Inner Wound Recordings.

With their milestone fifth album, Contingent, Pyramaze have grown and matured into a band that is capable of satisfying their fans while simultaneously continuing to break new ground. The incorporation of modern cinematic film score elements mixed with progressive metal riffs and melodies will leave the listener breathless! Huge, sweeping, hard-hitting, and poignant, Contingent is an epic post-apocalyptic conceptual piece inspired by current events, the human spirit to overcome struggle and diversity, and the brotherhood that lies there in. Produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica, Evergrey).

"Divided by oceans, bound together by brotherhood, we must become that which divides us.... we are Pyramaze, and we are the Ocean!"

Check out an album teaser below.

Contingent tracklisting:

“Land Of Information”

“Kingdom Of Solace”

“Star Men”

“A World Divided”

“Nemesis”

“Contingent - Part I: The Campaign”

“20 Second Century”

“Obsession”

“Heir Apparent”

“Contingent - Part II: The Hammer Of Remnant”

“Under Restraint”

“The Tides That Won't Change”

“Symphony Of Tears”

Teaser:

Pyramaze lineup:

Terje Harøy - Vocals

Jacob Hansen - Guitars, Bass

Jonah W. - Keyboards

Toke Skjønnemand - Guitars

Morten Gade Sørensen - Drums