PYRAMID THEOREM Release “Closer To The End” Video

Canadian-based progressive metal band Pyramid Theorem have officially released the music video for “Closer To The End”, the sophomore single from their Beyond The Exosphere album (out August 21). Preorder Beyond The Exosphere here.

Sam Ermellini comments on the single:

“I believe that closer to the end is a great representation of our darker writing style. It’s a deep cut, with catchy riffs, fantastic keyboard work, great drums, and excellent bass lines. I think we really hit home with this one lyrically and sonically. The writing of this song was particularly smooth. We wanted a track that was epic sounding! I personally wanted to have that Ozzy Osbourne feel, which I think it totally has. It's definitely a 'must listen to' track off Beyond The Exosphere.”

Founded in the late 2000s, the band - bassist/vocalist Christian Di Mambro, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Stephan Di Mambro, percussionist Vito De Francesco, and lead guitarist/vocalist Sam Ermellini - have already established themselves as unquenchably imaginative, determined, and skillful on their first two full-length statements (2012’s eponymous debut and 2017’s Element Of Surprise) and prior EPs. As stellar as those records are, however, Pyramid Theorem’s forthcoming collection, Beyond The Exosphere, surpasses them in every respect.

Take, for instance, the wonderfully melodic, dynamic, symphonic, and heroic opening title track. It undeniably conjures Rush, Spock’s Beard, and Dream Theater, but it’s very idiosyncratic as well, with a level of performance, production, narrative, and songwriting quality - including fluid, emotional, and cosmic transitions from movement to movement - that many of the most established progressive metal outfits can’t match. It really is a tour-de-force of everything Pyramid Theorem has been working toward thus far, and at just under eighteen minutes in length, it deserves to be regarded as one of the greatest epic tracks of its generation.

“Under Control” offers a more concise slice of glorious density (with superb interplay between guitar and keyboard) whose 1980s-esque multilayered chorus is ripe for stadium sing-alongs. Afterward, “Freedom” is gruffer and more sinister, yet it still packs enough moving respites and inventive effects (namely, bells) to keep it satisfyingly flexible. Next, the penultimate “Closer to the End” works as a chameleonic ballad, juxtaposing flamboyant theatrics, hard-hitting intensity, and plenty of haunting atmospheric introspection with expert precision. Naturally, “Intonate” serves as a breathtaking finale that coats its brutal core with stirring vocal harmonies, empowering strings, calming acoustic guitar strums, and poignant piano motifs. Its larger-than-life jam fades away patiently during its final moments, leaving you with the sense of awe and catharsis that comes from completing a life-changing journey.

Beyond The Exosphere tracklisting:

“Beyond The Exosphere”

“Under Control”

“Freedom”

“Closer To The End”

“Intonate”

“Freedom”: