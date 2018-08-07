PYREXIA Premier "Unholy Requiem" Music Video

New York death metal legends Pyrexia have released a music video for the title track of their upcoming album Unholy Requiem. The album, which is arguably the group's most vicious and skull crushingly heavy offering in a 20 plus year career full of paradigm shiftingly brutal moments, will see a September 14th release via Unique Leader. Pre-order the album here.

Founding Guitarist Chris Basile commented, “The band is super excited to finally release the video for the title track of our new album Unholy Requiem. The production value is definitely next level for us. Something you might see on The History Channel. The storyline follows a man who loses his wife and then performs a sort of Blood Ritual out of desperation to get her back. What happens next is nothing short of an abomination.“

Unholy Requiem was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Subsonic Audio by guitarist Chris Basile and shows the band returning to their filthy, pulverizing, classic sound.

Basile said of the album, “This album is definitely the band returning to its roots. It’s dirty. It’s raw. It’s punishing. It’s us. It’s a hungry Album and we fed it a strict diet of pain, sweat, and blast beats.”

Not to be dismissed as a simple throwback album however, Unholy Requiem shows that Pyrexia still absolutely dominate the brutal death metal sound that they helped give birth to. These eight slabs of blistering, pulverizing menace show a band that are still pushing themselves forward, determined to continue raising the bar for extreme music. This album with all of its pummeling groove and signature riff laden violence is nothing less than pure sonic vitriol. Pyrexia have proven once again that they deserve every accolade and have further cemented themselves at the top of the brutal death pantheon.

Tracklisting:

“Angels Of Gomorrah”

“Blood To Ash”

“Moment Of Violence”

“Path Of Disdain”

“The Annointed”

“The Fall Of Eden”

“Unholy Requiem”

“Wrath”