PYREXIA Release Live Footage From Bloodletting North America And Grand Slam European Tours

Long standing New York death metal legends, Pyrexia, have released devastating live footage from their stint on last year's Bloodletting North America Tour, which saw the group supporting Arsis and Internal Bleeding across the US and Canada, as well as their triumphant Grand Slam European co-headlining tour with Pathology.

The band aggressively hit the road during the fall of 2018 in support of their newest album, Unholy Requiem, which was described by band guitarist Chris Basille as "a hungry album and we fed it a strict diet of pain, sweat, and blast beats..." and saw the band returning to their filthy, pummelling, classic sound.

The band commented, “The Bloodletting North America and Grand Slam EU Tours we’re back to back last year with some overlapping shows. We had to get half the east coast that played an instrument help us pull off the impossible and be on two different continents at the same time. But we did it and the result was 2 of the sickest tours Pyrexia has ever done. This video is just a taste. Death Metal is alive and well out there. We can’t wait to get back out on the road again this year. Make sure to come out and catch a glimpse of the madness when we do.”

Watch Pyrexia decimate audiences across North America and Europe below: