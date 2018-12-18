Q5 Bassist Talks "Lost" Album, Reveals Spat With EDDIE VAN HALEN Halted Production (Video)

Q5 is a Seattle, Washington based band formed in 1983 and their music is a blend of hard rock, melodic and straight-forward heavy metal. Steel The Light, originally released in 1984, is one of the classic US metal albums of the ‘80s including all-time favorite songs like "Lonely Lady", "Pull The Trigger" and "Steel The Light".

The reissue includes all the classic tracks of the original release plus never-before released bonus tracks and thick booklet with many photos and new liner notes. The album was released in June 2018 on CD, LP and limited deluxe box set. To celebrate this long awaited re-release, the band embarked on a full European tour, playing Steel The Light in its entirety as well as other favorites from When The Mirror Cracks and New World Order.

After an explosive, take-no-prisoners show at the Crow Club in Athens, Greece, Q5 bassist Evan Sheeley spoke with RockpagesTV. In the clip below he talks about the special relation the band has with Greece, their plans for a new album, and the "lost" Q5 album that was halted in production due to a spat with Eddie Van Halen (go to the 10:40 mark).

Q5 is:

Jonathan K (vocals)

Evan Sheeley (bass)

Dennis Turner (guitars)

James Nelson (guitars)

Jeffrey McCormack (drums).