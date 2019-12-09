QUADVIUM Completes Lineup With Guitar Virtuoso RAPHAEL DE STEFANO

The brand new group, Quadvium, founded by American bass player Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Sadus, Death) and Dutch bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Salazh Trio, Obscura, Pestilence) - both globally renown for their fretless signature playing - have completed their lineup with French guitar virtuoso Raphael De Stefano (Nonsense). As earlier revealed last month, also talented Dutch fusion-metal drummer Yuma van Eekelen (Our Oceans, Exivious, Pestilence) joined the group as permanent member.

'When we listened Raphael's recordings we felt convinced he could be of great value for our group. Besides his high playing level he's also a great match regarding the musical directions we have in mind. Furthermore, Raphael plays guitar synth which will underline the fusion-metal oriented character of Quadvium."

Quadvium lineup:

Raphael De Stefano - guitar, guitar synth

Steve Di Giorgio - bass

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass

Yuma van Eekelen - drums