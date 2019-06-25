Quebec’s MASSIVE SLAVERY Reissue Global Enslavement Debut

June 25, 2019, an hour ago

Massive Slavery is a politically, socially and environmentally engaged modern death metal band from Rouyn-Noranda (northern Quebec, Canada). Their 2010 debut, Global Enslavement, has been reissued digitally on numerous platforms. Order here.

The band is also working on new material. Details coming soon.

Tracklisting:

“MediAssassiNation”
“Shade Of Corruption”
“Global Enslavement”
“The Denial Of Man’s Regression”
“Destroy, Rebuild, Repeat”
“A Cold Interlude”
“Wider We Open Our Eyes”
“Pull The Plug On Modern Civilization”
“Humanity’s Last Hope”
“Generalized Cyberphobia”

“Humanity’s Last Hope” video:



