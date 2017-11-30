QUEEN - 40th Anniversary Of News Of The World Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; BRIAN MAY Audio Interview Included

North American syndicated rock radio show, InTheStudio: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates Queen's 1977 classic, News Of The World, the birth place of perhaps the two single most recognized rock anthems in history. “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” are the opening cuts to Queen's sixth studio album and instantly became fan favourites as well as centrepiece songs played at most stadium sporting events throughout the past 40 years.

Brian May recalls to producer and host Redbeard how Queen’s singer Freddie Mercury envisioned those songs to be and why that spirit continues today:

“He (Freddie) could already see how it would be, if we played it in a concert and everyone had their hands in the air and we sang “We Are The Champions”. And I could see that’s what its about. Years later we talked about it and he said to me, ‘Rock‘n’Roll is the only place where everybody has a feeling of like being on a team, but you’re not fighting anybody.’ It’s like if you’re at a game you have two sides who are singing their songs and feeling very much part of a team, but they all want to kill the other side. The difference at a rock concert is, everybody’s in the same team.” - Brian May

Listen to the program at this location.

A special box set of Queen‘s landmark 1977 album, News Of The World, marking the 40th anniversary of the original release, is available now. This lavish new package can be ordered here.

Originally launched in October 1977, News Of The World is one of Queen’s biggest selling albums of all time. It opens with two of the band’s most indestructible worldwide hits, the Brian May-penned “We Will Rock You” and Freddie Mercury’s “We Are The Champions”, monumental stadium anthems which remain a staple of major sporting events all around the world to this day. With songs written by all four band members, NOTW, Queen’s sixth album, set a new standard in stylistic diversity, from Roger Taylor’s proto-punk blast of “Sheer Heart Attack” to the salacious funk-rock groove workout “Get Down Make Love”, to the fragrant tropical calypso-pop “Who Needs You”. News Of The World also features the hit “Spread Your Wings”, the epic rock saga “It’s Late” and Freddie’s wistfully romantic “My Melancholy Blues”.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl - The Original News Of The World Album - New Pure Analogue Cut

Side One

CD1: The Original Album (Bob Ludwig 2011 Master)

CD2: News Of The World - Raw Sessions

CD3: News Of The World - Bonus Tracks

Unboxing video:

“We Will Rock You” (Alternative Version):

“We Are The Champions” (Alternative Version):

Trailer: