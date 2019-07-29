QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Release 2019 Global Citizen Festival Announcement Video

"We’re partnering with Global Citizen to end extreme poverty by 2030 and are heading over to New York City on 9/28," reads a message from Queen + Adam Lambert. "Stand up and take action with us + Global Citizen."

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

Queen + Adam Lambert perform next on July 30 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Click here for tour dates and ticket links.