QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Scheduled To Perform At 91st Academy Awards; Teaser Video
February 19, 2019, an hour ago
Queen + Adam Lambert are scheduled to perform during at the 91st Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, February 24th, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five Oscars. The film is nominated in the following categories: "Best Picture", "Actor In A Leading Role" (Rami Malek), "Film Editing", "Sound Editing", and "Sound Mixing".Queen + Adam Lambert's epic 23-date arena and stadium Rhapsody tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an all new concert experience. The six-week tour will debut a brand new larger-than-life production.
Dates:
July
10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
12 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
9 - Chicago, IL - United Center
10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center