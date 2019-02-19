QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Scheduled To Perform At 91st Academy Awards; Teaser Video

Queen + Adam Lambert are scheduled to perform during at the 91st Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, February 24th, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five Oscars. The film is nominated in the following categories: "Best Picture", "Actor In A Leading Role" (Rami Malek), "Film Editing", "Sound Editing", and "Sound Mixing". Queen + Adam Lambert's epic 23-date arena and stadium Rhapsody tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an all new concert experience. The six-week tour will debut a brand new larger-than-life production.

Dates:

July

10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

12 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9 - Chicago, IL - United Center

10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center