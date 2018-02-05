QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT To Play Further Shows In The UK, Europe This Summer

Following a phenomenally successful 25-date tour of Europe and the UK this past November and December 2017, Queen + Adam Lambert have made the surprise announcement that the band will play further shows in Europe this summer. The new tour dates follow unprecedented demand for more concerts in Europe and will see the band perform in cities not included in last year’s tour.

Already announced are shows in Italy and Germany. Others to be announced are expected to include Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

In the UK the band will return to play London O2 Arena on July 2nd, where they performed two sold-out shows at the end of their last tour. Tickets for the London O2 show go on sale to general public: Friday, February 9th at 9 AM. (Pre-sale details will be sent to QueenOnline.com subscribers and Queen Fan Club Members shortly.)

Speaking of the dates, Brian May said: “The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we’ve ever mounted. There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… ‘YES !! One more around the block!’ It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!“

Says Adam Lambert: “I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can’t wait for us to get back there again in the spring!”

The summer shows tour will again showcase Queen + Adam Lambert’s spectacular new stage production which was conceived around the 40th anniversary of Queen’s News of the World album and drew rave reviews.

On the musical side, the Queen + Adam Lambert touring band also features Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.

Since first sharing the stage for the American Idol final in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert have proved to be a hugely successful global partnership, having now played more than 130 shows in every corner of the world.

Ahead of the forthcoming European summer dates, Queen + Adam Lambert play ten sold out arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, beginning in Auckland with two shows at Spark Arena on February 17 and 18, and ending at Perth Arena on March 6, 2018.

Dates:

June

13 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum

July

2 - London, England - 02 Arena

The band will perform in New Zealand and Australia this month and next. Find their live itinerary here.