QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT To Rock Las Vegas With Limited Engagement In September

Queen + Adam Lambert will rock the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a 10-date limited engagement, The Crown Jewels, at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Shows will be held September 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 21st and 22nd at 8 PM. One of their performance dates, Saturday, September 8th, lands on Queen Day in Las Vegas, which former Mayor Oscar Goodman declared in 2004.

Tickets ranging in price from $79 to $350, as well as a limited number of On-Stage seats, not including applicable service charges, will go on sale Friday, May 11th at 10 AM, PT at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert's Fan Clubs will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 8th at 10 AM, PT. M life Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Wednesday, May 9th at 10 AM, PT through Thursday, May 10th at 10 PM, PT. To join the M life Rewards program or for more information, visit mlife.com.

Queen Online.com subscribers will be sent pre-sale links and passwords.

Queen + Adam Lambert have come a long way since first sharing a stage for the American Idol finale in May 2009. Since then, the critically acclaimed creative partnership has proved to be a global phenomenon, having played over 150 shows in all corners of the world. Filling stadiums and festivals, Queen + Adam Lambert’s awe-inspiring show has drawn across-the-board rave notices.

Now, announcing this specially crafted The Crown Jewels show, Queen’s Brian May said: “We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge… to dazzle Vegas!!”

Band mate Roger Taylor was equally as enthusiastic, saying he is, “Looking forward to rocking the Strip,” singing the praises of “the audaciously and phenomenally talented Adam Lambert.”

Lambert added: “I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip. You’ll be humming them all night!”