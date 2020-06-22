QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT - "Tour Watch Party" Video Streaming

Forced by the coronavirus outbreak to postpone their Rhapsody European tour, which would have wrapped up on Sunday (June 21) at London’s The 02, Queen + Adam Lambert proveed that even in these lockdown times the show can still go on.

The band provided an all-access pass to a specially compiled show of highlights from previous tours with the special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party.

This specially created and never before seen hour long show features standout band live performances of many of the best known and loved songs from the Queen catalogue, plus rarities such as "Love Kills" and "I Was Born To Love You’". Having now toured the world over together, the Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party show covers the globe with band performances from the Rock in Rio festivals in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro; the Global Citizen Festival in New York; Fire Fight Australia; Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, an exclusive iHeart Radio performance in Los Angeles, the UK’s iconic Isle of Wight Festival… and not to forget from Dallas, Texas, the much sought out “Fat Bottomed Girls” performed with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Watch below: