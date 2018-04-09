QUEEN - Ballads Video Collection Streaming

Queen have uploaded the video below, featuring a selection of the band's ballads, containing a mix of live performances, official videos and lyric videos.

Tracklisting:

"A Winter's Tale"

"All Dead All Dead"

"Heaven For Everyone"

"Let Me In Your Heart Again"

"Love Of My Life My"

"Melancholy Blues"

"No-One But You"

"Save Me"

"Somebody To Love"

"These Are The Days Of Our Lives"

"Too Much Love Will Kill You"

"White Queen (As It Began)"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"You Take My Breath Away"

"You're My Best Friend"