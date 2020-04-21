QUEEN + BÉJART: Ballet For Life Japan Performances Suspended

Queen have announced that the Ballet For Life live shows, which were due to be performed in Japan by the Béjart Ballet Lausanne in May 2020, are suspended due to the on-going global coronavirus concerns. The Béjart Ballet Lausanne and Japan Performing Arts Foundation have taken the decision with a heavy heart to suspend the Company’s Japan tour which was due to start on May 13 and conclude on May 31, 2020, with a total of 10 shows among which 8 shows of Ballet For Life were included.

Rescheduling possibility is being actively discussed. Further information will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

Ticket information including the refund policy of the suspended performances in Tokyo will be announced shortly on the website of Japan Performing Arts Foundation. Ticket holders of the shows in Nagoya, Nishinomiya, Sapporo, Takasaki and Kawaguchi are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket refund.

"We apologize to the valued audiences who have been anticipating the performances but appreciate everyone’s kind understanding of the unavoidable situation and continued support.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to anyone impacted by the new coronavirus and our best wishes for safety and good health wherever you are."

