QUEEN Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Expected To Open In China In Mid-March, Minus Scenes Of Drug Use And Gay Kissing

According to Hollywood Reporter, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody received permission yesterday (Wednesday, February 27) to open theatrically in China... with some caveats.

No release date has yet been set, but a source with knowledge of the import plans at China Film Group tells The Hollywood Reporter the movie is expected to open sometime in mid-March. Sources also tell THR that at least one minute of cuts will be made to the film, removing portrayals of drug use and several intimate kisses between Malek's Mercury and other male characters.

Unlike in most major markets, where Bohemian Rhapsody was a huge commercial success, the film will only be getting a limited release in China, courtesy of the National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas (NAAC), a public-private initiative run by the state-supported China Film Archive and a consortium of commercial theater chains.

Bohemian Rhapsody received four Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards - "Actor In A Leading Role" (Rami Malek), "Film Editing", "Sound Editing", "Sound Mixing". Watch Rami Malek's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech below.