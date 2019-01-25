QUEEN Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Loses GLAAD Award Nomination Over Bryan Singer Accusations

Variety is exclusively reporting that Bohemian Rhapsody has been removed as a best original film nominee at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, following new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against director Bryan Singer.

The media watchdog told Variety exclusively it has pulled the film from contention for the prize, in a weighted decision that takes a stand for sexual assault victims. Singer has consistently denied misconduct, and called the Atlantic story “a homophobic smear piece.”

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year. This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded,” GLAAD said in a statement to Variety.

Bohemian Rhapsody received five Oscar nominations, including a nod to Rami Malek, who portrays late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.

The Oscars will be handed out on Sunday, February 24th, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The categories Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated in are listed below.

Best Picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Actor In A Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Film Editing:

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Sound Editing:

“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst

“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Bohemian Rhapsody is available at Digital and Movies Anywhere now, and comes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 12th. Fans can experience the story behind the band and the making of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the #1 streamed song of the 20th century and other favorites like “We Will Rock You”, “Somebody To Love”, “We Are The Champions” and more, for a musical adventure that will make you laugh, sing, dance, and cry.

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

For the first time, fans can experience a true one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete Live Aid Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You”) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.

Bohemian Rhapsody Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray special features:

- The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theatres (featured in 4K Ultra HD HDR on the 4K Ultra HD Disc)

- Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie

- The Look and Sound of Queen

- Recreating Live Aid

Bohemian Rhapsody DVD features:

- The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theatres

