QUEEN Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Academy Awards Including Best Actor In A Leading Role; Watch RAMI MALEK Acceptance Speech

Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, received five Oscar nominations as the list of 91st Academy Award. Included in the nominations for Bohemian Rhapsody was a nod to Rami Malek, who portrays late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.

The Oscars were handed out on Sunday, February 24th, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Bohemian Rhapsody took home four Oscars out of five nominated categories:

Actor In A Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Film Editing:

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Sound Editing:

“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst

“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Watch Rami Malek's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech below.

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody recreated the 1985 Live Aid performance with precision. Watch this side-by-side video:

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

For the first time, fans can experience a true one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete Live Aid Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You”) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.

Bohemian Rhapsody Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray special features:

- The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theatres (featured in 4K Ultra HD HDR on the 4K Ultra HD Disc)

- Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie

- The Look and Sound of Queen

- Recreating Live Aid

Bohemian Rhapsody DVD features:

- The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theatres