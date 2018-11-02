QUEEN - Bohemian Rhapsody Film Rakes In $3.9 Million On First Night In North American Theaters

Variety is reporting that Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody film opened with an impressive $3.9 million at 3,260 North American locations on Thursday night.

Exit polling showed 66% of viewers rated Bohemian Rhapsody as “excellent,” with another 24% calling it “very good.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.

Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises present a GK Films production Bohemian Rhapsody. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers. Executive Music Producers Brian May, Roger Taylor. Music Supervisor Becky Bentham. Co-Producer Richard Hewitt. Edited by John Ottman, ACE. Production Designer Aaron Haye. Director of Photography Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC. Executive Producers Arnon Milchan, Denis O’Sullivan, Justin Haythe, Dexter Fletcher, Jane Rosenthal. Produced by Graham King, Jim Beach. Story by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Screenplay by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Bryan Singer.

The world premiere for Bohemian Rhapsody was held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Tuesday, October 23rd. At the premiere, Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor admire Rami Malek's portrayal of late singer Freddie Mercury, while Malek basks in their approval. Watch this video from Associated Press: