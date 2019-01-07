QUEEN - Bohemian Rhapsody Film Takes "Best Drama" Award At 76th Golden Globes; RAMI MALEK Named "Best Actor" (Video)

Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, the highest-grossing biopic of all-time, was awarded with the "Best Motion Picture - Drama" award last night (Sunday, January 6th) at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Rami Malek, who portrays late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, took home the award for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture".

"I think it's the biggest surprise of our career, really," said Queen guitarist Brian May in reaction to the award. "Unbelievable, completely unexpected, and completely joyous. How extraordinary."

"We're kind of lost for words," said drummer Roger Taylor. "Rami really deserved to win. This is just so much icing on the cake, and I'm not even in the movie!"

Asked how it felt accepting his award, Rami Maklek revealed, "I honesty don't remember one thing I said up there. It was a euphoric feeling. I thought that the height of this adrenaline and euphoria was on that Live Aid stage. If anything can match that, it was being up there right now, accepting this award."

He continued, "To share this with Queen, it's an out of body experience."

Celebrate the iconic and heart-pounding music of Queen and Freddie Mercury when Bohemian Rhapsody comes to Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 12th. Fans can experience the story behind the band and the making of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the #1 streamed song of the 20th century and other favorites like “We Will Rock You”, “Somebody To Love”, “We Are The Champions” and more, for a musical adventure that will make you laugh, sing, dance, and cry.

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

For the first time, fans can experience a true one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete Live Aid Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You”) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.

