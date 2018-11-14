QUEEN – Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Is Highest Charting Album In 38 Years

Forget about the king, it’s good to be Queen; the iconic rock band scored its highest-charting album in 38 years with the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack (Hollywood Records/Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company), which surged from #25 to #3 on The Billboard 200 (a 187% increase) and is currently #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 and Top Rock Albums charts. Get Bohemian Rhapsody here.

In addition, Queen’s Greatest Hits Vol I, II & III: The Platinum Collection rocketed from #194 to # 9. The chart activity follows the film’s November 2nd opening in theatres across the country. 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises’ acclaimed biopic was the #1 film at the box office upon its debut with an estimated $50 million in weekend ticket sales.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s hit-packed companion soundtrack is Queen’s highest-reaching album since 1980 when The Game spent five weeks at #1.

Alongside the show-stopping Live Aid performances of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Radio Ga Ga”, “Hammer To Fall” and “We Are The Champions”, the album features other rare live tracks spanning Queen's entire career, new versions of old favorites, and a choice selection of the band's finest studio recordings. Among them are some of Queen's biggest hits, including eleven all-time greatest anthems that reached #1 around the world.

Queen currently has a jaw-dropping 22 songs charting on the Digital Rock Tracks Chart, including 7 of the top 10:

#1 “Bohemian Rhapsody”

#5 “We Will Rock You”

#6 “Somebody To Love”

#7 “Another One Bites the Dust”

#8 “We Are The Champions”

#9 “Radio Gaga”

#10 “Under Pressure”

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.

Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises present a GK Films production Bohemian Rhapsody. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers. Executive Music Producers Brian May, Roger Taylor. Music Supervisor Becky Bentham. Co-Producer Richard Hewitt. Edited by John Ottman, ACE. Production Designer Aaron Haye. Director of Photography Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC. Executive Producers Arnon Milchan, Denis O’Sullivan, Justin Haythe, Dexter Fletcher, Jane Rosenthal. Produced by Graham King, Jim Beach. Story by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Screenplay by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Bryan Singer.