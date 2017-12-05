QUEEN - Director BRYAN SINGER Fired From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Fox has fired Bryan Singer as director of Bohemian Rhapsody, three days after his repeated absences from the set had forced the studio to halt production, reports Variety.

“Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody,” the studio said Monday. Fox did not elaborate.

The studio terminated Singer under the “pay or play” provision of his contract, sources indicated, due to his repeated failures to show up on the set. A new director has not been named.

Filming has been taking place in London with Mr. Robot star Rami Malek in the lead role as Freddie Mercury, the front man for the group Queen. New Regency and GK Films are the production companies. The producers are Graham King, Singer, and Jim Beach, Queen’s longtime manager. Denis O’Sullivan, Arnon Milchan, and Jane Rosenthal are the executive producers.

Read more at Variety.com.