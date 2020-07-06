QUEEN Drummer ROGER TAYLOR On Slim Odds Of A Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel - "If Somebody Comes Up With A Genius Plan, Maybe We’ll Think About It"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Queen drummer Roger Taylor talks about his life during the lockdown, his new solo song “Isolation”, Brian May’s condition post heart-attack, the slim possibility of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel, Bob Dylan’s new album, and when he can envision himself retiring. An excerpt follows:

Rolling Stone: How is Brian doing? I know he had some scary medical issues.

Roger Taylor: "That’s right. We cancelled the tour and then Brian got really sick. We may have had to cancel it anyway, which is the irony. He’s very much on the mend. We’re in daily contact. It was quite a scare. He had a real scare. It’s been strange. We were struck doubly. Our manager had a pretty major heart attack too. It’s been a very weird year for us in all kinds of ways."

Rolling Stone: I spoke to Brian shortly before he became sick. He told me there was some talk of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel, but you guys decided against it. Were there any ideas you were throwing around for it?

Roger Taylor: "I have to say no. I really do think that we need to sit back for a year or two and look at things and see if that is a believable or credible thing to do. The movie was a great hit. We were delighted, obviously. But I think I wouldn’t want to be seen as cashing in again. I’d have to have a very, very good script and scenario to make that work. Right now, I can’t think of a way of doing a sequel."

Rolling Stone: The last tour with Freddie in 1986 and the final years of his life were very dramatic and eventful, though.

Roger Taylor: "That is true. That is post–Live Aid. If somebody comes up with a genius plan, maybe we’ll think about it. [Laughs] Right now, we’re just very happy with what the movie did. There are so many sequels that don’t match up to the original one. There are obvious ones that did, but on the whole, I think it’s a dangerous territory."

Rolling Stone: You must have been shocked that the first one brought you guys to the Oscars. Not a lot of people saw that coming.

Roger Taylor: "It was extraordinary. There was the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs and then the Oscars! We thought, “Hey, we’ll take it!” It was a great ride, but it wasn’t our world. Our world is the rock & roll world. It was fascinating and very interesting to be involved. When the movie got four Oscars, it took a while for that to sink in. Mind you, they didn’t give Brian and me any. That’s OK, though."

Read more at Rolling Stone.