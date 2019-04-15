QUEEN Drummer ROGER TAYLOR Releases "Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version) Lyric Video

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a lyric video for the Purple Version of his new solo single, "Gangsters Are Running This World". Watch below, and get the single here.

Tracklisting:

"Gangsters Are Running This World"

"Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version)

"Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version) lyric video:

"Gangsters Are Running This World" lyric video: