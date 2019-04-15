QUEEN Drummer ROGER TAYLOR Releases "Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version) Lyric Video

April 15, 2019, an hour ago

news classic rock hard rock roger taylor queen

QUEEN Drummer ROGER TAYLOR Releases "Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version) Lyric Video

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a lyric video for the Purple Version of his new solo single, "Gangsters Are Running This World". Watch below, and get the single here.

Tracklisting:

"Gangsters Are Running This World"
"Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version)

"Gangsters Are Running This World" (Purple Version) lyric video:

"Gangsters Are Running This World" lyric video:



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews