QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Joins NUNO BETTENCOURT, STEVE VAI, ZAKK WYLDE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And TOSIN ABASI For "Bohemian Rhapsody" Performance; Video

August 5, 2020, 14 minutes ago

As part of AXS TV's "At Home And Social With Nuno Bettencourt & Friends" special, Bettencourt was joined by Queen's Brian May, as well as his Generation Axe tour mates Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tosin Abasi, for an instrumental performance of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Check out the performance below:



