QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Launches "Hammer To Fall" - Microstudy #8 - "This Is A Challenge, Jam With Me!" (Video)

Queen guitarist, Brian May, has issued a challenge to fans, launching "Hammer To Fall" - Microstudy #8.

In the video (below), May states: “Good evening folks. Now I know what I have to do. Okay! This is a challenge! Jam with me. Okay, let’s do this!”

Following his "Hammer To Fall" playthrough, Brian adds: Well, figure that out. Sing to me, play to me, drum to me... and dance to me if you like. Let’s do it together, alright?! God bless you all, happy isolating! This is isolation, ain’t so bad alright?”