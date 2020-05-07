QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY - "No, The Virus Didn't Get Me Yet"

Queen guitarist, Brian May, has shared the following via his Soapbox:

"Reality check! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason?

"As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

"So, folks... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home.

"Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK?

"Thanks. Take care out there."

Along with the following video, Brian adds: ""So suddenly I find myself in hospital getting scanned ..."

(Photo - © Brian May 2020)