QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY's AmpliTube For Mac / PC, iPhone And iPad Available Now; Video Trailer

Announcing AmpliTube Brian May for Mac/PC, iPhone and iPad - available now. Both feature precise models of the exact live and studio gear used by the legendary guitarist from the iconic band Queen - all recreated in collaboration with Brian May himself.

From Brian’s treble booster to his three-amp live setup and carefully curated effects selection, guitarists can enjoy new amp, cab and stompbox models in a convenient package, along with presets covering his celebrated discography. Each model was created with the supervision of Brian May and his long-time technical team, to carefully replicate his rig.

A key element of Brian’s distinct sound comes from his Red Special guitar that, famously, he hand built with his father in the 1960s from spare parts and household materials. Because the guitar is such an integral part of his rig, IK’s engineers went the extra mile to even create a new stompbox effect that helps simulate the Red Special’s tone and controls. This offers guitarists a more authentic musical experience that pays homage to this living legend.

Watch the video below, and find more information here.