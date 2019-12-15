QUEEN Icons Launch Newly Created “Thank God It’s Christmas” Animated Video

Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor today (December 15th), posted their personal Christmas messages to worldwide fans with the gift of a new specially created animation film for the band’s “Thank God It’s Christmas” track originally released in November 1984.

“Thank God It’s Christmas” was a rare song writing collaboration between Roger and Brian. The song spent six weeks in the UK charts over the Christmas/New Year period 1984/1985. It enjoyed a second lease of life Christmas 1995 coupled with the hit single “A Winter’s Tale” from the Made In Heaven album. Here the track receives a fully animated treatment.

The concept for this new animated film came directly from Brian and Roger who explain their thoughts behind it with Roger saying: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It's just a great relief when it finally happens.”

Brian adds: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth - not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

Working with Brian and Roger, the film was directed & animated on their behalf by Justin Moon and executive produced by Drew Gleason for production company °1824.