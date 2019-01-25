QUEEN In The 90s; Video Compilation Streaming

Following Queen into the 1990s, this video features some of the last recordings Freddie Mercury made before his passing in 1991, along with live performances from Queen and special guests at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, which took place at Wembley Stadium in 1992. Also featured is the 1999 Rah Mix of "Under Pressure".

The video below highlights some of Queen’s most epic moments of the 80s as they move onto playing stadium shows and their sound adapts to match. Including the legendary Wembley concerts and Rock In Rio, where they performed to the largest paying crowd in concert history. Also included are official videos for "Don’t Stop Me Now" and "Under Pressure", among many other gems.