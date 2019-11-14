QUEEN Launch "FreddieMeter" AI Experiment; Can You Sing Like FREDDIE MERCURY? (Video)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is considered one of the greatest rock songs of all time, so it’s no wonder the music video recently hit 1 billion views on YouTube. For decades, fans have belted out the song’s iconic lyrics alongside Freddie Mercury’s one-of-a-kind vocals, but how many can really sing it just like Freddie? YouTube, Google Creative Lab, and Google Research, working in partnership with Queen, Universal Music and Hollywood Records have built a new AI experiment called FreddieMeter to find out!

Released in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Jim Beach to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS, and in honor of the 44th anniversary of the band’s first-ever live performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Empire theater, Liverpool, UK in November 1975; FreddieMeter was created to let fans around the world determine how closely their singing matches the voice of Queen’s legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury.

FreddieMeter shows users how closely their voice matches Freddie Mercury’s legendary range by analyzing the singer’s pitch, timbre, and melody to assign them a score of 0 to 100. Queen fans, killer impressionists, and anyone who enjoys a little karaoke and are ready to step up to the challenge can get started by doing the following:

Sing: Pick one of four Queen songs on the microsite ("Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don’t Stop Me Now", "Somebody to Love" or "We Are the Champions") and sing your heart out!

Share: Get your score and share it on social media. Custom Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook assets will be downloadable upon completion for iOS and Android. And for the brave, go one step further, film and share your performance, so that the world can see just how much like Freddie you are!

Challenge: Using the hashtag #FreddieChallenge on social channels, challenge three friends to see how they measure up.

Donate: Encourage a charitable donation to Mercury Phoenix Trust in your post → http://www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com/

Google Creative Lab and Google Research created FreddieMeter using new on-device machine learning models, and it’s been trained on Freddie’s isolated vocals as well as samples of people trying to sing like Freddie. FreddieMeter is trained on and optimized for individual singers and works on desktop, Android and iPhone devices and the audio doesn’t get uploaded to any servers to be analyzed, so all vocals stay totally private unless shared by the user.

FreddieMeter continues YouTube’s celebration of Queen’s music and “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” 1 billion views milestone, which coincided with the release of a newly remastered HD version of the video (see below). The achievement made history with the anthem being the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on the platform.

To take on the #FreddieChallenge now or find out more about FreddieMeter, visit freddiemeter.withyoutube.com.