QUEEN - Limited Edition News Of The World Gold Sixpence Available For Pre-Order

Queen will issue a limited edition 2017 gold plated double sided sixpence featuring a "Brian May" heads and "News Of The World" tails. Very limited quantities available - only 1 per household.

The coin is Cupro Nickel with gold plating and comes displayed in small plastic coin container with black sponge mount then outer packaged into a beautiful red simulated leather presentation box.

A special box set of Queen‘s landmark 1977 album, News Of The World, marking the 40th anniversary of the original release, is available now. This lavish new package can be ordered here.

Originally launched in October 1977, News Of The World is one of Queen’s biggest selling albums of all time. It opens with two of the band’s most indestructible worldwide hits, the Brian May-penned “We Will Rock You” and Freddie Mercury’s “We Are The Champions”, monumental stadium anthems which remain a staple of major sporting events all around the world to this day. With songs written by all four band members, NOTW, Queen’s sixth album, set a new standard in stylistic diversity, from Roger Taylor’s proto-punk blast of “Sheer Heart Attack” to the salacious funk-rock groove workout “Get Down Make Love”, to the fragrant tropical calypso-pop “Who Needs You”. News Of The World also features the hit “Spread Your Wings”, the epic rock saga “It’s Late” and Freddie’s wistfully romantic “My Melancholy Blues”.

