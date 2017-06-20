QUEEN Release “Don’t Stop Me Now” Lyric Video; Spanish, Japanese, Italian Translations Included

Queen continue to release new lyric videos for their classic songs, this time for “Don’t Stop Me Now” , featured on the band’s 1978 album, Jazz. Watch the new clip below (available with Spanish, Japanese and Italian translations):

Queen previously released official karaoke style lyric videos for their songs “We Are The Champions”, “Somebody To Love”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Radio Ga Ga”, “The Show Must Go On”, “I Want It All”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, and “We Will Rock You”, all available for streaming below:

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

2 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

12 - Luxembourg, Amneville - Galaxie

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

17 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

26 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena

28 - Liverpool, England - Echo Arena

30 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

December

1 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

8 - Sheffield, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

12 - London, England - 02 Arena

15 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley