QUEEN Release New Lyric Video For Mega-Classic “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Queen continue to release new lyric videos for their classic songs, this time for “Bohemian Rhapsody” featured on the band’s 1975 album, A Night At The Opera. Watch the new clip below:

Queen previously released official karaoke style lyric videos for their songs “Radio Ga Ga”, “The Show Must Go On”, “I Want It All”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, and “We Will Rock You”, all available for streaming below:

Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a 25-city arena tour kicking off June 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena, followed shortly after with a special Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl performance, June 26th.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “We Are The Champions”. The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets are on sale now through the Live Nation mobile app and at Livenation.com. Exclusive VIP Package offers available at VIPNation.com.

Since their first meeting on the final of American Idol in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert’s magical combination has been recognized worldwide with sold out shows in every part of the world.

Tour dates:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Queen guitarist Brian May has released a new teaser video for his book, Queen In 3-D, available on May 25th. Watch below.

Brian May’s London Stereoscopic Company is a new fine-art publishing company with a mission to share the wonders of the world’s greatest 3-D images, from Victorian times to the present day.

Queen In 3-D offers a stunning portrait of the legendary rock band seen through the personal stereoscopic lenses of Brian May (and friends) - complete with patent OWL 3-D viewer. This is the first time Queen’s history has ever been documented in 3-D, from the early days with Freddie Mercury in the 1970s, right through to the present day. The vast majority of these shots have never been seen before, and provide a uniquely intimate view of the world’s greatest rock band.

Queen will release their own edition of the classic board game, Monopoly, in May. A short message from Brian May follows:

“YES! It's true!! We've been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it's due in a shop near you in May. I'm excited - it was a blast working on it - like making an album! We hope you love it!! Choose your weapons!!!”

Stay tuned for updates on the forthcoming game.