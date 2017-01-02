QUEEN Release Official Lyric Video For “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Queen have released this official karaoke style lyric video for their song “Don’t Stop Me Now”, originally released on the 1978 album, Jazz.

The band previously released a new lyric video for their smash hit, “Another One Bites The Dust”, originally released on the 1980 album, The Game. Watch below:

A recently released lyric video for the Queen classic, “We Will Rock You”, from the 1977 album, News Of The World, can be seen below: