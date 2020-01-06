QUEEN Reveal Details For Special Fan-Voted Album, Greatest Hits In Japan

As part of their massively-successful global tour, titled Rhapsody Tour, Queen + Adam Lambert return to Japan in January 2020. To mark the much-anticipated tour of the Land of the Rising Sun, Greatest Hits In Japan, a special compilation album featuring Top 12 classic Queen songs voted by Japanese fans, is set to be released on January 15.

The voting took place through an online form via a special section on Queen Official Site in Japan from Wednesday, November 6 to Monday, November 25, 2019, where, as a general rule, fans residing in the country were invited to cast their votes for their favourite song by Queen off their 15 original studio albums under the one-person-one-vote principle.

"All participants were required to make a hard decision to choose only one song to vote for from the great list of 172 tracks in total. The response was overwhelming, and we would like to thank all the 11,988 voters who helped to compile the special album. The top-voted 12 songs will now comprise the final tracklisting for the album, which can truly be called “the definitive collection of Queen as selected by Japanese fans."

After tallying all the votes, the top 40 fan-voted tracks are as follows:

1. "Somebody To Love": 1290 votes

2. "Don’t Stop Me Now": 791 votes

3. "Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together): 484 votes

4. "Spread Your Wings": 474 votes

5. "Killer Queen": 469 votes

6. "The Show Must Go On": 429 votes

6. "Bohemian Rhapsody": 429 votes

8. ’"39": 420 votes

9. "The March Of The Black Queen": 360 votes

10. "Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy": 326 votes

11. "Keep Yourself Alive": 300 votes

12. "Radio Ga Ga": 291 votes

13. "Love Of My Life": 281 votes

14. "I Was Born To Love You": 251 votes

15. "These Are The Days Of Our Lives": 231 votes

16. "Seven Seas of Rhye": 188 votes

17. "Another One Bites The Dust": 183 votes

18. "Save Me": 176 votes

19. "We Are The Champions": 170 votes

20. "Let Me Live": 160 votes

21. "Under Pressure": 149 votes

22. "Friends Will Be Friends": 142 votes

23. "Brighton Rock": 123 votes

24. "Too Much Love Will Kill You": 121 votes

24. "Liar": 121 votes

24. "In The Lap Of The Gods Revisited": 121 votes

27. "I Want It All": 117 votes

28. "You're My Best Friend:" 114 votes

29. "Hammer To Fall": 103 votes

30. "It's A Hard Life": 102 votes

31. "Ogre Battle": 101 votes

32. "Innuendo": 97 votes

33. "One Vision": 95 votes

33. "I Want To Break Free": 95 votes

35. "My Melancholy Blues": 94 votes

36. "The Fairy Feller's Master-Stroke": 87 votes

37. "Nevermore": 83 votes

38. "Stone Cold Crazy": 80 votes

39. "The Millionaire Waltz": 80 votes

40. "You And I": 79 votes

The top 12 fan-voted tracks make their way onto the final cut of the album. The physical CD release of the album will be exclusive to Japan, with the digital available worldwide. The limited-edition CD will contain a DVD including music videos from the top 12 songs.

Having celebrated their magnificent 48th anniversary, Queen phenomenally keeps on astonishing the world from East to West, while the special bond that the band and Japan have built since the early years is globally well known. The story began in the days when the band made the first visit to Japan as early as 1975, where the quartet received a truly passionate and hearty welcome. The song “Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together)”, which the band wrote during their stay in the country, with choruses sung in Japanese, is a beautiful token of the precious relationship. Having been placed at number 3 in the voting, the song is naturally to be featured on the upcoming greatest hits album.

The Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, the biggest-grossing music biopic of all time, was also a super smash hit in Japan becoming the biggest film release of the year. Overall sales (digital and physical) of the band’s whole catalogue together with the acclaimed soundtrack album have amounted to over 1.6 million units/copies in Japan alone so far this year.

The participants of the vote covered a wide range of generations, from youngsters whose first encounters with the band were through the phenomenal biopic to long-time dedicated fans from the ‘70s. While the fact that not a few of the earlier classics made the top 12 reminds how much tremendous love and support the band has received from their loyal Japanese fans since the dawn of their career, the tracks from the albums released in the ‘80s and ’90s are impressively placed high in the rankings as well, which exemplifies the band’s magnificent popularity, coupled with their universal appeal, and enduring influence in Japan over four decades.

To reflect the concept of “the compilation as selected by Japanese fans”, the artwork for the album, simply called Greatest Hits In Japan, will feature splendid traditional Japanese designs and patterns. The CD booklet also includes some photographs of Freddie’s beautiful Japanese garden. And from the fans who participated in the voting, around 700 names will be credited to the booklet by lottery.

In addition, a draw among the voters has been made to decide on the five lucky winners to receive personal autographs by Brian May and Roger Taylor. The winners will receive the prize without any prior announcement.

“To our Japanese fans, we always appreciate your passionate support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. After seeing the poll results and the final tracklist, I realised again how much you have loved us since early times. I guess this is a unique amazing selection that probably only Japanese fans could make. Very much looking forward to seeing you soon at our shows in January! Wishing you a Happy New Year!!" - Brian May

“To all Japanese Queen followers, we can never thank you enough for your undying support through all these years. We have grown up and older together, and I think the final tracklisting for the fan-vote album is the proof of our long-standing bond, Some of your choices of our songs were a bit of a pleasant surprise, and made me grin as well, for this seems to be a very Japanese selection you can find nowhere else, which I love! Look forward to seeing you all at the concerts and having a great time together! Wishing you a Wonderful 2020!" - Roger Taylor

