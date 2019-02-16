QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Look Back On Live Aid 1985 In Bohemian Rhapsody Blu-Ray Making Of Extra (Video)

Celebrate the iconic and heart-pounding music of Queen and Freddie Mercury with Bohemian Rhapsody, out now digitally and available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The clip below features Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, and the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, discussing the band's legendary Live Aid performance in 1985.

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody recreated the 1985 Live Aid performance with precision. Watch this new side-by-side video for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love":

A previously posted side-by-side video for "We Will Rock You" can be seen below:

Bohemian Rhapsody received five Oscar nominations, including a nod to Rami Malek, who portrays late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.

The Oscars will be handed out on Sunday, February 24th, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The categories Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated in are listed below.

Best Picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Actor In A Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Film Editing:

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Sound Editing:

“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst

“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

"A Star Is Born"