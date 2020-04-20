QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR, SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO Perform "We Are The Champions" While In Quarantine (Video)
Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor are featured in the clip below performing "We Are The Champions" with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo) and bassist Kuky Sanchez. The video was posted by Sanchez.
May recently issued a challenge to fans, launching "Hammer To Fall" - Microstudy #8. In the video (below), May states: “Good evening folks. Now I know what I have to do. Okay! This is a challenge! Jam with me. Okay, let’s do this!”
Following his "Hammer To Fall" playthrough, Brian adds: Well, figure that out. Sing to me, play to me, drum to me... and dance to me if you like. Let’s do it together, alright?! God bless you all, happy isolating! This is isolation, ain’t so bad alright?”
Jason McNamara at Live Streams With Famous Friends took May up on his challenge and assembled an all-star band featuring the following artists:
Marco Minnemann - drums
Alex Skolnick - guitars
Stu Hamm - bass
Jeff Scott Soto - vocals
Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - guitars / backing vocals
Debby Holiday - vocals
James Lomenzo - backing vocals
Kenny Aronoff - drums
Cameron Brown - guitars
Justin Murphy - vocals
Simon Croft - banana
Arejay Hale - drums
The sound was masterfully mixed by Jay Hannon. The video was edited by Jason McNamara, the bald Aussie Dreamer in the clip.