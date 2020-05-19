QUEEN's BRIAN MAY On Writing For FREDDIE MERCURY - "You Would Give Freddie Something, And He Would Make It Into Something Else"; Video

What was it really like to write for one of the greatest vocalists of all time? Queen's Brian May explains in this deleted scene from AXS TV's Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

Everyone remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Rock & Roll Road Trip's Sammy Hagar. Check out this new video from AXS TV.