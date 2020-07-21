QUEEN's Greatest Hits Logs 55th Week At #1 On Billboard's Catalog Albums Chart

Queen’s Greatest Hits album is logging its 55th week at #1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart - a tally topped by just one album in the chart’s 29-year history. Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend has headed the catalog chart for a whopping 126 weeks.

Both of these compilations were released prior to the introduction of Catalog Albums in the Billboard issue dated May 25, 1991. Queen’s album was released in the UK in October 1981. Marley’s album was released worldwide in May 1984.

Queen’s album first hit #1 on Catalog Albums on June 2, 2018, five months before the US release of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, which has turbocharged Queen’s popularity.

The Catalog Albums chart ranks the most popular catalog albums of the week in the U.S. Catalog albums are generally titles that are at least 18 months old -- or holiday albums in their second holiday season.

