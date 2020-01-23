QUEEN Singer ADAM LAMBERT Launches Non-Profit To Support LGBTQ+ Organizations

Queen singer, Adam Lambert, has announced the formation of the Feel Something Foundation.

Adam told Attitude magazine: "I've worked with amazing LGBTQ+ organizations and charities over the years. The foundation will shine a light and support existing charities, whose work is pivotal in empowering the community."

According to Rolling Stone, the foundation shares its name with the first solo track Lambert had released in 2019, “Feel Something”.

“This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart,” he wrote of the song at the time.

Feel Something Foundation will work with charities whose impact centers on important areas affecting the LGBTQ+ community, such as education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health. The Foundation also seeks to “abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone simply for being themselves,” it said in a statement.

Feel Something Foundation plans to hold fundraisers in the near future, beginning with an online auction featuring Lambert’s clothing in the coming weeks. The Foundation will also launch awareness campaigns, events and other initiatives that will support and empower LGBTQ+ communities.


 



