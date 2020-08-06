QUEEN - The Neal Preston Photographs Coffee Table Book Now Available For Pre-Order; Teaser Images Posted

Queen - The Neal Preston Photographs, published by Reel Art Press, is an official coffee table book featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs - Neal, for many years, was Queen’s official photographer on tour. The book covers the period between 1977-1986, on stage, off stage, on the road and everything in between. Brian May and Roger Taylor are both also contributing to the project.

Queen: The Neal Preston Photographs is to be released in October 2020 through Reel Art Press and is available to pre-order here.

For more teaser images from the book, head here.

Top image: 3rd August: Freddie Mercury, Wembley Stadium 1986. “The fourth frame I shot during that show has become one of the most well-known rock photos in history. It’s a photograph I’m very proud of… and like all great photographs it will live forever.” - Neal Preston