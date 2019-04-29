QUEEN "Thought It Was All Over" After FREDDIE MERCURY's Death - "Everything That’s Happened Has Just Been Fate Unfolding," Says ROGER TAYLOR; Video

Speaking with Good Morning America (see video below), Queen drummer Roger Taylor admits that he and Brian May thought it was the end of the band after Freddie Mercury died in November 1991.

Says Roger: "We thought it was all over. And I think Brian and I, we kinda thought that was the end of that chapter, and everything that’s happened, especially since we met Adam has just been fate unfolding.”

Lincoln Square Productions has acquired the U.S. television rights to a documentary from Miracle Productions on the iconic band and their new frontman, Adam Lambert. Produced by Jim Beach and acclaimed writer and filmmaker Simon Lupton, The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story airs tonight, Monday, April 29 (8-10 PM, EDT), on the ABC television network.

With rare concert footage and exclusive, revealing portraits of the band members offstage, The Show Must Go On chronicles Queen and Lambert's incredible journey since they first shared the stage together on American Idol in 2009. From his humble beginnings and meteoric rise on reality TV to now standing center stage as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert, the documentary features brand-new interviews with Lambert, his parents Leila and Eber, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American Idol judge Simon Cowell, Golden Globe and Oscar winner for Best Actor Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.