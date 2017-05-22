QUEEN – Vintage “Father To Son” Guitar Tutorial By BRIAN MAY Streaming

In 1983, Star Licks Productions created a series of instructional videos featuring well-known musicians demonstrating their unique musical styles and techniques. The portfolio debuted with a wide-ranging group of players including Steve Lukather of Toto, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Al McKay (Earth, Wind & Fire) guitarist Albert Lee, and acclaimed guitarist/educator Wolf Marshall.

In this video, Queen guitarist Brian May discusses his equipment and techniques, and demonstrates a number of his guitar solos. He covers both famous and lesser known Queen songs, including “Brighton Rock”, “Tie Your Mother Down”, “Somebody To Love”, “It's Late”, “Dead On Time”, “Put Out The Fire”, “It's A Hard Life”, “Keep Yourself Alive”, “Jesus”, “Father To Son” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

The programme was produced and directed by Mark Freed and Robert Decker, and recorded at Sarm West, London, England. The video was originally released in 1983 and later reissued in 1993/4.

May comments: “Mark initially came to me with an idea for making audio cassettes of guitarists explaining their techniques. It seemed a good one and we arranged to meet and make it happen. But I said ... if we’re going to the trouble of recording this stuff, why not film it as well, and make it into a video cassette?! So we made a ‘pilot’ video, and people liked it, and this became the template for a whole collection of videos which, I think, stand up very well to this day.”

Queen + Adam Lambert are teaming up with Twickets to offer face value resale for their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. The partnership aims to help fans driven crazy by ridiculous secondary prices, enabling them to buy and sell spare tickets securely and without being ripped off.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on Friday, April 21st at £69 for standing and £79 for reserved seats. The primary sites sold out in less than an hour and tickets are selling on secondaries for up to £764, approximately ten times their face value.

Queen's + Adam Lambert's websites and socials will now direct fans to a specially created landing page, queenandadamlambert.twickets.co.uk, or to the Twickets mobile app.

Since first sharing the stage for the American Idol final in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert have proved to be a hugely successful global partnership, having now played more than 90 shows in every corner of the world. In summer 2012 they played their first full live shows across Europe, making their spectacular official debut in front of half a million people in Kiev.

This year Queen + Adam Lambert play two gigantic tours, first across North America June - August, and later in the year they sweep across Europe with 26 dates beginning in Prague and winding up in London mid-December.

This is the latest in a run of major partnerships for Twickets. The fan-to-fan face-value reseller recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran on his UK dates, and Adele on her Wembley finale shows when they were released towards the end of last year.

Paul Roberts, Managing Director at Phil McIntyre Entertainments, Queen + Adam Lambert's UK promoters and European agency, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Twickets.”

Richard Davies, Twickets’ founder, commented: “It’s an honour to work with one of the greatest rock bands of all time and see them go the extra mile for their fans, protecting them from the extortionate secondary prices and ticket touting. Working together, we can ensure that Queen + Adam Lambert’s fans are given a safe place to buy secondary tickets at face value, whilst also setting a precedent for other legendary bands to follow.”

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

2 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

12 - Luxembourg, Amneville - Galaxie

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

17 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

26 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena

28 - Liverpool, England - Echo Arena

30 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

December

1 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

8 - Sheffield, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

12 - London, England - 02 Arena

15 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley