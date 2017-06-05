QUEEN - Vintage “Modern Times Rock ’N’ Roll” Guitar Tutorial From BRIAN MAY Streaming

In 1983, Star Licks Productions created a series of instructional videos featuring well-known musicians demonstrating their unique musical styles and techniques. The portfolio debuted with a wide-ranging group of players including Steve Lukather of Toto, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, guitarist Albert Lee, and acclaimed guitarist/educator Wolf Marshall.

In one of the videos, Queen’s Brian May discussed his equipment and techniques, and demonstrates a number of his guitar solos. He covers both famous and lesser known Queen songs, including “Brighton Rock”, “Tie Your Mother Down”, “Somebody To Love”, “It's Late”, “Dead On Time”, “Put Out The Fire”, “It's A Hard Life”, “Keep Yourself Alive”, “Jesus”, “Father To Son” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

Watch a clip featuring “Modern Times Rock ’N’ Roll” below.

The programme was produced and directed by Mark Freed and Robert Decker, and recorded at Sarm West, London, England. The video was originally released in 1983 and later reissued in 1993/4.

Note from Brian: “Mark initially came to me with an idea for making audio cassettes of guitarists explaining their techniques. It seemed a good one and we arranged to meet and make it happen. But I said ... if we’re going to the trouble of recording this stuff, why not film it as well, and make it into a Video Cassette ?! So we made a ‘pilot’ video, and people liked it, and this became the template for a whole collection of videos which, I think, stand up very well to this day. Maybe we should do an update?!”

Subscribe to Brian May’s channel here.

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

2 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

12 - Luxembourg, Amneville - Galaxie

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

17 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

26 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena

28 - Liverpool, England - Echo Arena

30 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

December

1 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

8 - Sheffield, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

12 - London, England - 02 Arena

15 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley