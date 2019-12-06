QUEEN Visits Japan For The First Time; Rare 1975 Behind-The-Scenes Video Released

In the spring of 1975, Queen set foot in Japan for the first time. The band played their first of many shows at the Budokan after the release of 1974's Sheer Heart Attack. The video below includes behind-the-scenes footage from Japan and the formal ceremony on the grass in front of Tokyo Tower.

Queen + Adam Lambert will play the following dates in Japan in January.

January

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

26 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

28 - Osaka, Japan - Kyosera Dome

30 - Nagoya, Japan - Nagoya Dome